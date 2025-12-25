Meet Aishki Sen, CAT topper who scored 99.18 percentile, she hails from…, check her scorecard

Aishiki, a BA Psychology student from Banaras Hindu University, scored 99.18 percentile in the CAT 2025 exam and emerged as one of the toppers. Coming from a humanities background, she worked consistently to overcome challenges and now aims to pursue an MBA in HR from top institutes.

Aishiki, a psychology student from Banaras Hindu University, has emerged as a source of inspiration for CAT aspirants with her disciplined preparation and balanced approach. Hailing originally from Kolkata, her journey reflects consistency, resilience, and strategic planning.

Aishiki Sen's Early Life and Academic Background

Raised in a family that valued both academics and the arts, Aishiki grew up in an environment rich in learning and creativity. Due to her father’s transferable job, she spent much of her childhood adapting to new places, an experience that sparked her interest in understanding human behaviour. While her father works as a senior corporate professional, her mother, a postgraduate in economics, nurtured a strong academic foundation at home. Music also played an important role in her upbringing, and Aishiki continues to sing and perform occasionally. She is currently in her third year of BA (Hons) Psychology at Banaras Hindu University and aspires to build a career in human resources, as per Shiksha reports.

Aishiki's CAT Preparation Timeline

According to the Shiksha reports, Aishiki began preparing for the CAT in August 2024, during her second year of college. Coming from a humanities background and having limited exposure to mathematics since Class 10, she decided to start her preparation early. Despite facing burnout and the added pressure of college exams that were close to the CAT exam date, she remained focused and adapted her study routine to manage her time effectively.

Aishki Sen's CAT 2025 Scorecard

CAT 2025 Score:

Overall CAT Score: 87.21 (99.18 percentile)

Sectional Scores:

DILR: 31.66 (99.30 percentile)

VARC: 42.76 (98.91 percentile)

QA: 12.80 (87.04 percentile)

Aishiki Sen's Section-Wise Exam Strategy

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) was her strongest area. She prioritised reading comprehension passages before moving to verbal ability questions, carefully managing her time. For Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), she spent the initial minutes scanning all sets to identify the easiest ones, ensuring maximum accuracy. Quantitative Ability proved to be the most challenging section, where she adopted a selective approach, attempting only manageable questions in the first round and moderate ones later, as per Shiksha reports.

Study Resources and Coaching Support

Aishiki relied on Arun Sharma’s books for building her quantitative foundation before switching to Iquanta study material. She enrolled in Iquanta’s early batch coaching program, which she credits as a major contributor to her success. Regular practice, structured lessons, and quality mock tests helped her refine her strategy.

Role of Mock Tests

She attempted nearly 25 mock tests, considering them the most critical aspect of her preparation. According to Aishiki, mocks help identify weaknesses, improve time management, and shape an effective attempt strategy for the actual exam.

Aishiki Sen's Advice for Future Aspirants

Aishiki encourages aspirants to start mock tests early and read regularly to improve comprehension speed. Drawing inspiration from her parents, she believes perseverance and consistent effort are key to success.

MBA Aspirations

Looking ahead, Aishiki aims for top management institutes, particularly IIM Indore for its HR specialisation, along with FMS, TISS and XLRI, as per Shiksha reports.