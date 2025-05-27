Aditya Jha, hails from Khanabadi, a small village in Kishanganj district, Bihar. He secured 58th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Aditya Jha's success story is very inspirational for aspirants belonging to small and remote villages.



UPSC is one of the toughest examinations in India. It is very rare to crack UPSC in the first attempt, and failure is part of the UPSC preparations. However, it becomes necessary to look beyond those failures and work hard with firm determination and consistency. Aditya Jha, from Bihar has a similar story. He failed three times, but finally cleared UPSC in his fourth attempt.

Aditya Jha, hails from Khanabadi, a small village in Kishanganj district, Bihar. He secured 58th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Aditya Jha's success story is very inspirational for aspirants belonging to small and remote villages.

Aditya Jha education

He completed his early education from Ursuline Convent School Purnia, Bihar Then he completed his studies till metric from DAV School Purnia and 12th class from Vijendra Public School, Bihar. He cleared the IIT entrance exam twice and pursued B.Tech in Computer Science from IMS Dhanbad.

Family

Aditya Jha is from an educated family. His father Prof. Vishnukant Jha is a professor at Sushila Hari Mahavidyalaya Tulsiya, and his mother Madhu Jha is a supervisor in the ICDS department.

UPSC journey

He worked as a senior Engineer in Samsung for three years. He later left the high paying job to start his preparation for UPSC. He failed three times in UPSC, In his fourth attempt, he secured the 58th rank and is now serving for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS). He received a grand welcome at his village, as people welcomed him with garlands, dhols, bouquets of flowers, fireworks, sweets and a grand procession.