UPSC examination is a tough nut to crack. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Union Civil Services Exam, one of the most competitive exams in the country. However, only a handful of them actually achieve their dreams and become government officials. One such inspiring story is of Adiba Anam, a 27-year-old daughter of an autorickshaw driver from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, who is set to become first Muslim woman to be IAS officer from the state. Her remarkable journey is a testament to her perseverance, hard work, and dedication. Despite facing financial constraints and societal barriers, Adiba's determination and passion for civil services drove her to achieve her dreams. Let's know more about her journey.

Adiba Anam's early life and education

Born in a financially-constrained home, Adiba's parents, especially her father, Ashfaq Sheikh, ensured that their daughter's education was not affected by their financial hardships. "My parents never let financial hardship become an excuse. They believed education would open every door," Adiba said in a recent interview. She completed her schooling and earned a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from a local college in Pune.

What is Adiba Anam's rank?

Adiba's path to becoming an IAS officer was not easy. She faced failure in her first three attempts at the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She made it to the interview stage once, but didn’t clear the final list. However, she did not let the failures affect her morale and kept working hard. Her perseverance paid off when she aced the 2024 UPSC CSE with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 142, securing a place in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre.

How Adiba's father reacted?

Adiba's father, Ashfaq Sheikh, who worked long hours as an autorickshaw driver to feed his family, is overwhelmed with pride. "She always carried bigger dreams than what life gave us," he said. "Now, she will carry others with her, too." Neighbours have been thronging their home to congratulate the family, especially Ashfaq Sheikh, who ensured that his daughter had every chance to achieve her dreams despite the family's financial burdens.

Adimba's inspiration and motivation

Adiba's inspiration to become a civil servant came during her childhood when she visited an NGO run by her maternal uncle. There, she met bureaucrats working on education and health projects, which left a lasting impression on her. "I realised the power an honest officer has to change lives," she says. Now, as an IAS officer, Adiba aims to work for the upliftment of the downtrodden in sectors like health, education, and women's empowerment.

Her success is not just a personal achievement but also a message of hope for every young woman who dares to dream and break societal barriers. "I want to ensure that no girl abandons her dreams because of where she was born or how little her family earns," she said. Her journey is an inspiration to many, and her success has brought joy and pride to the entire Yavatmal district.