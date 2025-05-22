Adiba Anam's journey is remarkable, coming from underprivileged family, she is now set to become Maharashtra's first Muslim woman IAS officer. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 142nd in UPSC 2024 examinations.

UPSC is one of the toughest examinations in the world. Every year, hundreds of aspirants dream of becoming IAS, IFS and IPs, but many gets shatters after the results get announced. However, few success stories never fails to touch hearts. One such story is Adiba Anam's journey, coming from underprivileged family to now set to become Maharashtra's first Muslim woman IAS officer. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 142nd in UPSC 2024 examinations.

Meet Adiba Anam

Adiba Anam's father is an auto rickshaw driver and he was not able to complete his education. However, he supported his daughter in achieving her dreams. Adiba Anam performed well in her boards examinations and completed her graduation in Maths. She hails from Yavatmal region of Maharashtra. With very little resources in her region and a dream of becoming an IAS officer, she moved to Pune to start her preparations.

But success does not come instantly, Adiba Anam failed not once but twice. She reached to the interview round in her second attempt, but could not make it to the final list. After three back to back failures, she did not let it affect her and worked hard towards her dream. In her fourth attempt, she was finally able to crack it.

Adiba Anam prepared for the UPSC examinations through coaching at the Haj House IAS Training Institute in Mumbai. She was also enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy in Delhi.

Adiba Anam has become an inspiration for the underprivileged and marginalised girls and motivates them to dream big and achieve it through hardwork.