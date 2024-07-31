Twitter
Education

Meet Achintya Nath, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

Despite his excellent performance in JEE Mains, where he secured an AIR of 87, Achintya felt disappointed for not making it to the top 100 in JEE Advanced, which thwarted his dream of joining IIT Bombay.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Meet Achintya Nath, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…
Photo: Achintya Nath/LinkedIn
Achintya Nath, a Computer Science Engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee, recently made headlines for his impressive achievements. He joined IIT Roorkee in 2020 after securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 404 in the JEE Advanced exam. However, his journey to IIT Roorkee was not without its challenges. 

Originally from the Sadar area of Delhi, he completed his schooling at Cambridge School. His father, Nripendra Nath, an alumnus of IIT ISM Dhanbad, always emphasised the value of education and hard work. Despite his excellent performance in JEE Mains, where he secured an AIR of 87, Achintya felt disappointed for not making it to the top 100 in JEE Advanced, which thwarted his dream of joining IIT Bombay. However, his determination and resilience led him to embrace IIT Roorkee with an open mind.

At IIT Roorkee, his teachers played a crucial role in this transition, offering constant support and counseling during his initial days of uncertainty. This guidance helped him channel his energies productively and focus on his goals.

Achintya's mother, Bibha Kumari,  left her career to accompany him to Kota for his JEE preparation, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his education. Her support, coupled with Achintya's hard work, proved instrumental during the challenging times, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Achintya's dedication bore fruit when he received a job offer with an impressive package of Rs 1.3 crore per annum even before his final exams. 

When asked if he ever regretted not joining IIT Bombay, Achintya smiled and expressed his contentment with IIT Roorkee. He emphasized that the opportunities at IITs are largely similar, and success is determined by one's hard work and dedication. His friends from other IITs are also joining the same companies, highlighting that the institute is just a part of the journey, while personal effort plays a pivotal role.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
