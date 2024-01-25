Meet man, who studied at Delhi University, Oxford University, became a monk due to...

For 38 generations, the legacy of spiritual teachings has been an enduring tradition in his family.

In the realm of spiritual leadership, Acharya Pundrik Goswami stands as a revered figure, carrying the legacy of the Sriman Madhva Gaudeshwar-Vaishnava Peetham with grace and wisdom. As the esteemed son of Shribhuti Krishna Goswami, he has made significant contributions to the Madhva-Gaudiya School, following in the footsteps of Gopal Bhatt Goswami, one of the primary disciples of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

He was a student of sociology at Delhi University and furthered his education at Oxford University.

For 38 generations, the legacy of spiritual teachings has been an enduring tradition in his family. A line of distinguished spiritual scholars, including his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, has contributed significantly to this rich heritage. The family's spiritual influence extended to the pre-partition Indian cities of Lahore and Multan (now Pakistan), where they established ashrams.

At the heart of his contributions lies the well-known Radha-Raman temple in Vrindavan, a testament to his dedication to the Gopal Bhatt Goswami tradition. Since the tender age of seven, he has been captivating audiences with spiritual discourses on revered texts such as Ramayan, Srimadbhagwatam, Bhagwad Gita and Chaitanya Charitamrit.

Acharya Pundrik Goswami's influence transcends geographical boundaries. A regular speaker at TED Talks, he has shared his wisdom in Oxford University, Birmingham University and Princeton University. His motivational prowess has also been sought after by corporate giants as well

Fluent in English, Hindi, Brij and Sanskrit, Pundrik Maharaj has enchanted devotees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy. His command over languages is evident in his ability to smoothly articulate complex words and phrases, leaving his audience spellbound.