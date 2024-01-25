Meet man, who studied at Delhi University, Oxford University, became a monk due to...

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, who studied at Delhi University, Oxford University, became a monk due to...

For 38 generations, the legacy of spiritual teachings has been an enduring tradition in his family.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the realm of spiritual leadership, Acharya Pundrik Goswami stands as a revered figure, carrying the legacy of the Sriman Madhva Gaudeshwar-Vaishnava Peetham with grace and wisdom. As the esteemed son of Shribhuti Krishna Goswami, he has made significant contributions to the Madhva-Gaudiya School, following in the footsteps of Gopal Bhatt Goswami, one of the primary disciples of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

He was a student of sociology at Delhi University and furthered his education at Oxford University.

For 38 generations, the legacy of spiritual teachings has been an enduring tradition in his family. A line of distinguished spiritual scholars, including his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, has contributed significantly to this rich heritage. The family's spiritual influence extended to the pre-partition Indian cities of Lahore and Multan (now Pakistan), where they established ashrams.

At the heart of his contributions lies the well-known Radha-Raman temple in Vrindavan, a testament to his dedication to the Gopal Bhatt Goswami tradition. Since the tender age of seven, he has been captivating audiences with spiritual discourses on revered texts such as Ramayan, Srimadbhagwatam, Bhagwad Gita and Chaitanya Charitamrit.

Acharya Pundrik Goswami's influence transcends geographical boundaries. A regular speaker at TED Talks, he has shared his wisdom in Oxford University, Birmingham University and Princeton University. His motivational prowess has also been sought after by corporate giants as well

Fluent in English, Hindi, Brij and Sanskrit, Pundrik Maharaj has enchanted devotees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy. His command over languages is evident in his ability to smoothly articulate complex words and phrases, leaving his audience spellbound.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

Big update on Chandrayaan-3 as NASA orbiter 'pings'..., know details here

Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE