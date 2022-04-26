Meet Abhishek Kumar: NIT Patna student who bags Rs 1.8 crore offer at Amazon

Pic: Twitter/NIT Patna

Abhishek Kumar, a student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna, has bagged a record offer at Amazon. The e-commerce giant has offered him a job at the international level with a salary of Rs 1.08 crore annually.

The college took to Twitter to share the news, saying, “We are so incredibly proud of you. Congratulations! Your sincere effort deserves this success, all the best for the future."

Kumar is a final year Computer Science student, who appeared for the coding test conducted by Amazon last year in December.

After qualifying, he sat for three rounds of interviews at the international level in April. He received the final call from Amazon Germany on April 21.

Previous records

Earlier, the record for the highest package received was previously held by Aditi Tiwari, who received an annual salary package of Rs 1.6 crore at Facebook (now Meta). She is a student of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Before Aditi, the record of the highest package received was held by a Patna girl, Sampreeti Yadav, who received a package of Rs 1.1 crore from Google.

This year has been a record-breaking year at NIT Patna with the institution achieving 130 percent overall placements. The college has secured the 72nd position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2021.

