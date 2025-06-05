Meet young boy from a small Khojapur village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh dreamt of cracking a government exam, but he faced failures after failures. he left his high paying job and faced years of struggles after 16 failures in government examinations.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the toughest exams in India. It is very rare to crack UPSC in the first attempt, and failure is part of the UPSC preparations. But with hard work, firm determination and consistency, everything is possible. Meet Abhinandan Yadav, a young boy from a small Khojapur village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh dreamt of cracking a government exam, but he faced failures after failures. Abhinandan left his high paying job and faced years of struggles after 16 failures in government examinations. At this point, when most of the people quits, Abhinandan held his head strong and turned his failure into a success story that now inspires thousands of UPSC aspirants.

Abhinandan completed his education till 12th from Ghazipur. To achieve his IIT dream, he later moved to Kota to prepare for JEE. He cracked one of the toughest examinations in India and was selected into IIT Guwahati in 2018. After graduating in 2022, Abhinandan started working in a company in Gurugram. An IIT degree in hand and a job offer, what else can someone need? However, Abhinandan was not satisfied. He thought of taking up a challenge for himself, while he was doing his full time jobs, he started preparations for many competitive examinations, all this while he was living as a bachelor away from home.

Failures after failures

Out of 24 hours of his every day, Abhinandan gave 12 hours to study. Abhinandan continued hard working for his dream of a government job and in total gave it 16 times. Out of 16, he managed to crack barely one. He did not let it affect him, and one day he finally cracked SSC CGL exam, and was appointed as an auditor. But he didn't even stop here.

2024 was a year of success for Abhinandan. While he did his corporate job in the morning, he contributed all his night to prepare for the UPSC examinations. All his hard work paid off and he was finally able to crack UPSC and was appointed as Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in his first attempt.

First cracking IIT (getting into IIT Guwahati), then cracking SSC to finally cracking UPSC, Abhinandan achieved all of this with his hard work. Failure was a part of his lifestyle, but he was not a quitter. This story reflects how sometimes, while working towards our dreams, we get stuck in a constant loop of failure, some quit but some like Abhinandan do make a way out of it.