Meet Abhilasha Abhinav, who cracked UPSC twice, became IRS then IAS, bagged AIR...

On her second attempt, Abhilasha was successful in becoming an IRS. However, this did not satisfy her. Her goal was to join the IAS. She then gave UPSC 2017 another shot. This time, she broke every record she had ever held and became an IAS with the AIR 18.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

As one of the most difficult tests in India, UPSC sees millions of aspirants striving to become IRS, IPS, and IAS officials. As candidates gear up to ace the UPSC Civil Services Exam, they are frequently inspired by the success stories of past achievers. IAS officer Abhilasha Abhinav, who received an AIR 18 in 2017, is one such achiever. 

Who is IAS Abhilasha Abhinav?

Abhilasha, a Patna native, excelled in class 10 and earned 84 percent in class 12. After completing her education, she relocated to A.S. College in Maharashtra to study a BTech and to start preparing for the UPSC as well.

On her second attempt, Abhilasha was successful in becoming an IRS. However, this did not satisfy her. Her goal was to join the IAS. She then gave UPSC 2017 another shot. This time, she broke every record she had ever held and became an IAS with the 18th rank. She is a Telangana cadre member.

She had to overcome several obstacles along the road, thus her trip was not always simple. She needed to persuade her family that before considering marriage, she would pass the Civil Services Examination.

UPSC tips from IAS Abhilasha Abhinav

About UPSC preparation in addition to employment, she advises applicants with ample time to spare not to waste it. Make the most of the time you have and allocate it appropriately, she added. 

Additionally, she thinks that since this test is a three-round exam, preparing for the preliminary, main, and interview rounds should begin early. She encouraged the candidates to watch the toppers' interviews. Abhilasha claims that she had to put in twice as much work to get ready for the job.

She said that people who wish to study for the UPSC in addition to their employment should make the most of their weekends. She said that they should make the most of their office time by using it wisely for their studies. While driving to work, Abhilasha used to use her phone for study purposes. Lastly, Abhilasha counsels being truthful with oneself and not listening to other people.

