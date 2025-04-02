IM Ahmedabad recently marked its 60th graduation ceremony, an event that honored its most distinguished graduates. Among these were Abhi Bansal, Ishaan Jain, and Aanchal Chadha, all of whom completed their undergraduate studies at SSCBS in 2021.

At IIM Ahmedabad’s 60th convocation, Abhi Bansal, Ishaan Jain, and Aanchal Chadha - graduates of SSCBS’s class of 2021 - were among the most distinguished students. SSCBS, affiliated with Delhi University, has built a strong reputation for its business management programs.

The convocation recognized numerous students for their achievements, with select individuals receiving gold medals for outstanding academic performance. The event underscored the institution’s rigorous academic standards and commitment to excellence.

SSCBS has long been known for producing exceptional talent in the field of business management, and its graduates’ recent recognition at IIM Ahmedabad further highlights the college’s high academic standards and nurturing environment.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, a key figure in India’s business ecosystem and the founder of Info Edge—best known for platforms like Naukri.com - acknowledged SSCBS’s role in shaping future business leaders, reinforcing the college’s significance in the corporate world.

Among the honorees, Aanchal Chadha earned a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) in Finance from SSCBS, where she ranked fourth in her graduating class. She has also cleared the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exams. Currently, she is a summer analyst at Morgan Stanley, a leading investment banking firm.

Abhi Bansal, who graduated with a BBA in Finance and Investment Analysis, is presently interning at McKinsey & Company.

Ishaan Jain, another SSCBS BBA graduate, is working as a summer analyst at JP Morgan & Chase.