Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination, but only a few of them are able to make it to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The final result of UPSC Civil Service 2024 has been released, and along with it, the list of toppers has also been announced. This year, the country has got one of its youngest IAS officer, Aastha Singh, who cracked the exam at the age of just 21.

Who is Aastha Singh?

Aastha Singh, who hails from Panchkula, Punjab, has secured rank 61 in the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2024. What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that she cleared the exam in her first attempt without any coaching. Aastha's father, Brijesh Singh, works as a quality head in a pharma company based in Panchkula, Haryana, while her mother, Shalini Singh, is a homemaker. Her ancestral home is in Kushahan Kanaura village located in Dobhi tehsil of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Aastha's educational background

Aastha did most of my schooling in Bhopal and Panchkula. She has studied from Delhi University, where she completed her graduation in Economics Honours from Shri Ram College of Commerce. Along with college, she also started preparing for civil services. During this time, she also appeared for the Haryana PCS exam and cleared it with rank 31 in her first attempt.

Aastha's journey to IAS

Aastha's journey to becoming an IAS officer is truly inspiring. She prepared for the UPSC Civil Service Examination without any coaching, relying solely on self-study. Her hard work paid off when she cleared the exam in her first attempt. Aastha is currently posted as Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) in the Haryana Government. She hopes to work on issues like women empowerment and make a positive impact in society.

How did Aastha prepared for UPSC?

During an interview, Aastha said, she did not go for a foundation course because she had less than a year left till her first attempt to complete the entire sea of syllabus. "I had a certain level of confidence that given I’m able to identify the right sources, I can finish the syllabus sooner than a full fledged course would allow. There began my UPSC CSE journey, full throttle," she said.

Girls dominate UPSC result

The UPSC result 2024 has once again shown that girls are dominating the exam. The top two ranks have been secured by girls, and many other girls have made it to the toppers list. Aastha Singh is one of the five candidates from the tricity, four of them women, to feature among the top 300 ranks this year.

Meanwhile, Aastha's achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication. She has set an example for young aspirants who want to crack the UPSC exam. Her story shows that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible.