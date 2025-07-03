Meet Aashna Chaudhary who is no less than any model, enjoys massive following on social media, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer, now working as...

Ashna pursued her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University. She then went on to pursue a master's degree in International Relations from the South Asian University.

Ashna Chaudhary's journey to becoming an IPS officer is a testament to her determination and perseverance. With two failed attempts behind her, Ashna did not give up on her dream of cracking the UPSC exam. Instead, she used each failure as an opportunity to learn and improve, ultimately securing an impressive rank of 116 in her third attempt.

Who is IPS Ashna Chaudhary?

Ashna Chaudhary hails from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor at a government university. Ashna pursued her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University. She then went on to pursue a master's degree in International Relations from the South Asian University. During her academic journey, Ashna also worked with an NGO that helped educate underprivileged children.

Ashna Chaudhary's UPSC Journey

Ashna's UPSC journey began right after her graduation. She appeared for the exam for the first time in 2020 but couldn't clear it. Undeterred, she continued her preparation and appeared for the exam again. Although her performance improved, she fell short by just 2.5 marks. Ashna didn't let these setbacks discourage her. In her third attempt, she changed her strategy and prepared meticulously, ultimately clearing the exam with flying colors.

What was Ashna Chaudhary's UPSC rank?

With her impressive rank of 116, Ashna could have opted for the IAS post. However, she chose to become an IPS officer, a decision that reflects her passion for law enforcement and public service. Ashna's journey is an inspiration to many young aspirants who face similar challenges and setbacks in their pursuit of a career in civil services.

Ashna enjoys massive social media following

Apart from her academic and professional achievements, Ashna is also quite popular on social media. She has over 2.81 lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares her photos and videos. Her social media presence reflects her personality and interests, and she uses it to connect with her followers and share her experiences.

Ashna Chaudhary's message for aspiring UPSC candidates

During an interview, Ashna gave a message to all those preparing for civil services exam, she said, “Never give up on your dreams. Failure is not the end but a stepping stone to success. Learn from your mistakes and improve yourself every day. Believe in yourself and your potential. Work hard with passion and dedication. Success will surely follow you.”