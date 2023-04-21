Meet Aarti Dogra, 3.5-feet-tall IAS officer who overcame height stereotypes and cracked UPSC exam

IAS success story: Aarti Dogra is an inspiring female IAS officer who has shattered all stereotypes about height and succeeded in cracking the UPSC exam in her first attempt. Born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Aarti is just 3.5 feet tall, but her small stature did not stop her from pursuing her dreams. Despite facing discrimination and being taunted for her height since childhood, Aarti's parents stood by her and supported her education.

Aarti completed her early education at Brightland School and graduated in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. During her studies, she met Manisha Pawar, who was an IAS officer, and was inspired by her to clear the UPSC exam. With her hard work and dedication, Aarti cleared the civil services exam in her first attempt and became an IAS officer in the Rajasthan cadre.

As an IAS officer, Aarti has been part of several people-centric initiativesShe organised wheelchairs and vans for the disabled in all constituencies so they could vote as the collector of Ajmer and as a result, 17,000 differently-abled people were able to cast their votes. Her achievements and contributions have made her an inspiration for many people who struggle to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Aarti's story teaches us that every person will face challenges in life, but we have to accept them and face them with determination and perseverance. Discrimination and stereotypes should never hold us back from achieving our dreams. With hard work and dedication, we can overcome any obstacle and make a difference in the world.

Read more: Meet Rajeev Bhaskar, MBA graduate who quit his job to grow guavas, now earns Rs 1 crore