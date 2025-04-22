He is a graduate (B.Tech.) in Computer Science and Engineering from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

UPSC 2024 Toppers: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally declared the UPSC 2024 results, with Shakti Dubey topping the civil services exam and Harshita Goyal, Dongre Archit Parag securing 2nd, 3rd ranks, respectively. Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise three women and two men. The male UPSC 2024 topper is Dongre Archit Parag, while Aakash Garg emerged as the second male topper with All India Rank (AIR) 5. He secured the fifth rank with Sociology as his optional subject.

Who is Aakash Garg?

He was born and brought up in Delhi. He did his schooling in the CRPF Public School, Rohini. Aakash holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science (CS) and Engineering from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. His college was the Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology. He graduated in 2022. Since then, he has been preparing for the UPSC civil services exam. During this time, he also helped his father in his business in the tourism industry in Uttarakhand.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview. Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

