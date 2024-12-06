Sarjana defied conventional norms to prepare for the UPSC exam as an independent aspirant and never enrolled herself in any coaching programme.

Many dream of overcoming the tough challenge of UPSC Civil Services Examination and seek coaching institutes and dedicate themselves fully to the grueling preparation. But the story of Sarjana Yadav is different from the millions of aspirants.

Sarjana hails from Delhi and holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Delhi Technological University, DTU. As a research officer at TRAI, she pursued her career diligently while her ambition for being an IAS officer never diminished. Sarjana defied conventional norms to prepare for the UPSC exam as an independent aspirant and never enrolled herself in any coaching programme.

Her persistence bore fruit in 2019, when Sarjana received an impressive AIR 126 in her third attempt at the UPSC CSE. Looking back on her journey, she said success in the exam depends more on the strategy and determination of an individual rather than external support. "If you feel that your study material and preparation plan are adequate, then self-study can take you to success," she said during an interview.

In 2018, recognizing the need for more focused preparation, Sarjana made the bold decision to leave her job and dedicate herself entirely to her goal. Her journey is an inspiration to hundreds of aspirants, proof that self-discipline and a clear strategy can turn dreams into reality.