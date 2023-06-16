Search icon
Meet 3 sisters from Jammu and Kashmir who cleared NEET exam in 1st attempt

Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir, and Arbish, these three cousins from Srinagar’s Nowshera passed one of the most competitive exams on their first try with distinction.

Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir, and Arbish, these three cousins from Srinagar’s Nowshera passed one of the most competitive exams, NEET on their first try with distinction. 

Tuba Basheer said, "I feel great that all three of us have cleared NEET together because we went to school and coaching together & we thought we would clear MBBS and become a doctor. I am very happy because I worked hard and got the result."

Although Urbish said her family did not include doctors, she decided to pursue a career in medicine on her own. She shared her strategy for passing the NEET exam and described how she studied hard for this fiercely competitive entrance exam, thinking of it as her first and last try.

ANI reported Urbish’s statement, “I am feeling very happy. There was no doctor in our family, it was my own decision to become a doctor. Our parents supported us completely from the beginning. While preparing, we had to keep in mind that this was the first and last attempt, we had to walk with this determination and keep studying.”

Since all three of her cousin sisters passed the NEET exam together, Tuba Bashir is overjoyed. She said they followed their academic goals and aspirations to become doctors together. 

“We are very happy. We started preparing for the NEET exam from 11th standard itself. We practiced a lot. The credit for our success goes to our parents; they have supported us since childhood,” Rubita told ANI in an interview. 

