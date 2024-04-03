Meet 24-year-old Indian genius, whose Rs 10 lakh Moon project has been chosen by NASA, he is from...

Gopal Jee, a young scientist from Naugachhia in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, has developed a rover designed for lunar exploration. When asked about his achievement, Gopal Jee revealed that NASA annually seeks innovative ideas and selects a few for further evaluation. Among the three teams selected from India, their NGO was the only one chosen globally, alongside thirty teams from various countries. The event is scheduled for April 19 and 20.

Gopal Jee, 24, further said that if NASA approves their rover concept, they will take charge of the project, with the team being duly rewarded. He proudly shared, "My NGO, YMARD, comprises 13 children recruited from different high schools nationwide, all of whom received training for this endeavor under my mentorship." Notably, four of these children hail from Bihar. Expressing optimism, he added, "Should NASA grant us the opportunity, our team is ready to collaborate with them."

Gopal Jee elaborated that it took the team a month of dedicated effort to develop the rover. Their goal was to enhance understanding of the lunar surface and facilitate easier navigation. The project, with a total cost of Rs 10 lakh, was executed in Gurugram, with support from the M3M Foundation.

Gopal emphasised, "This year, we are determined to make history by aiming for the gold medal. Your prayers and encouragement are invaluable."

Despite receiving three offers from NASA, Gopal remained committed to his cause. He expressed his willingness to collaborate with India's space agency, ISRO, if given the opportunity, showcasing his dedication to contributing to India's space exploration endeavours.