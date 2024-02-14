Meet 23-year-old who is first tribal woman to become Civil Judge, she gave exam days after giving birth, she is from...

Notably, she gave her selection exams immediately after delivering her baby. Her picture with her baby girl in front of the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is going viral on social media.

There a general biases about tribals and tribal culture that they are backward, uneducated and conservative. But this perception has been broken by yet another woman, V Sripathi, a 23-year-old woman has become the first tribal woman to be a Civil Judge from her community.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday lauded the accomplishment of Sripathi who belongs to Puliyur village near Jawadhu hills in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai. She is part of the Malayali tribe in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, she gave her selection exams immediately after delivering her baby. Her picture with her baby girl in front of the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is going viral on social media.

CM Stalin applauded her on X, he said, “I am delighted to see a young woman from a tribal community in a mountain village, without much amenities, achieve this status. I am proud to learn this and extend my congratulations to her mother and husband for their unwavering support. For those in Tamil Nadu who hesitate even to utter the word social justice, the success of individuals like Sripathi is Tamil Nadu’s response. The “Dravidian Model” of the DMK government had introduced a policy prioritising Tamil-medium students in government jobs, to help those like Sripathi to be selected as a judge.”

Sripathi pursued her education in Yelagiri Hills before pursuing BA and Bachelor of Law. She was then married at an early age. She travelled about 200kms to Chennai to write her exam in November 2023, despite giving birth a few days ago.

Her teacher who mentored her through the process, Mahalakshmi posted on Facebook that her family and friends helped her reach Chennai a day after the birth of her child like “a parachute fitted to Sripathi’s wings…”

The state sports minister and DMK’s youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the exam was scheduled just two days after the birth of her child. “.... her determination to risk her life and travel a long distance to attend the examination is commendable,” he said. Thus, her inspiring story is a testament to unwavering determination and passion.