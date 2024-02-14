Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

Meet 23-year-old who is first tribal woman to become Civil Judge, she gave exam days after giving birth, she is from...

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Mogul Press: Mastering Global Influence With Local Insight - The Approach To International PR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Mogul Press: Mastering Global Influence With Local Insight - The Approach To International PR

5 Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket

10 highest-rated Indian romantic films on IMDb

5 largest forests in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

HomeEducation

Education

Meet 23-year-old who is first tribal woman to become Civil Judge, she gave exam days after giving birth, she is from...

Notably, she gave her selection exams immediately after delivering her baby. Her picture with her baby girl in front of the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is going viral on social media.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There a general biases about tribals and tribal culture that they are backward, uneducated and conservative. But this perception has been broken by yet another woman, V Sripathi, a 23-year-old woman has become the first tribal woman to be a Civil Judge from her community.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday lauded the accomplishment of Sripathi who belongs to Puliyur village near Jawadhu hills in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai. She is part of the Malayali tribe in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, she gave her selection exams immediately after delivering her baby. Her picture with her baby girl in front of the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is going viral on social media.

CM Stalin applauded her on X, he said, “I am delighted to see a young woman from a tribal community in a mountain village, without much amenities, achieve this status. I am proud to learn this and extend my congratulations to her mother and husband for their unwavering support. For those in Tamil Nadu who hesitate even to utter the word social justice, the success of individuals like Sripathi is Tamil Nadu’s response. The “Dravidian Model” of the DMK government had introduced a policy prioritising Tamil-medium students in government jobs, to help those like Sripathi to be selected as a judge.”

Sripathi pursued her education in Yelagiri Hills before pursuing BA and Bachelor of Law. She was then married at an early age. She travelled about 200kms to Chennai to write her exam in November 2023, despite giving birth a few days ago.

Her teacher who mentored her through the process, Mahalakshmi posted on Facebook that her family and friends helped her reach Chennai a day after the birth of her child like “a parachute fitted to Sripathi’s wings…”

The state sports minister and DMK’s youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the exam was scheduled just two days after the birth of her child. “.... her determination to risk her life and travel a long distance to attend the examination is commendable,” he said. Thus, her inspiring story is a testament to unwavering determination and passion.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch viral video: Rapido rider pushes bike with passenger sitting on it in Hyderabad, here's why

    Pakistan: PDM invites Imran Khan's PTI to be part of part of reconciliation process as it looks to form coalition govt

    Meet IAS officer who quit his prestigious job after 34 years due to...

    Meet actress who was adopted by Bollywood superstar from garbage heap, is now becoming famous in Hollywood, she is..

    Skanda Sashti 2024: Know date, rituals, puja timings and significance

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

    ‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

    In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

    From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE