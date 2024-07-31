Meet 2023 UPSC toppers who rejected IAS, became IPS and IFS officers, see list

The results, declared in April, spotlighted these individuals and their inspiring stories. However, recent allocations by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) have revealed surprising preferences

In a turn of events that has many people curious, some of the brightest minds who topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 have made unexpected choices. While the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is often the most coveted, a few toppers have chosen different paths.

Aditya Srivastava, Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Anya Reddy, PK Siddharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani were the top five achievers in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya securing the first position, he was previously undergoing training as an IPS officer in West Bengal.

The DoPT has assigned posts to the successful candidates of the UPSC 2023. Out of the top 50, only two candidates did not opt for IAS. Vardah Khan, ranked 18th, and Vishnu Kumar, ranked 31st, preferred the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and were accordingly allotted. Similarly, Jayashree Pradhan, ranked 52nd, and Atul Tyagi, ranked 62nd, also chose IFS over IAS.

Overall, the DoPT has assigned services to 883 candidates. General category candidates up to the 77th rank who preferred IAS were allotted this prestigious service. Interestingly, Ishani Anand, who ranked 79th in the general category, was assigned to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The final results of the UPSC 2023, announced on April 16, recommended 1016 candidates for 1143 vacancies in services such as IAS, IFS, and IPS. These included 347 from the general category, 115 from the EWS, 303 from OBC, 165 from SC, and 86 from ST categories, with 355 results being provisional.

