EDUCATION

Meet 19-year-old, who worked as labourer, saved money for..., one call from his teacher changed his life, he is....

Shubham went to Bengaluru to earn money, thinking that with this income he would be able to help his family. He started working as a labourer, however, fate had something else in store for him.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Meet 19-year-old, who worked as labourer, saved money for..., one call from his teacher changed his life, he is....
Shubham Sabar, a 19-year-old boy, who hails from a poor family in Odisha, went to Bengaluru to work as a labourer. Little did he know that a call from his teacher in Odisha would be a turning point in his life. Born to a small-time farmer from Mudulidhiah village in Odisha’s Khurda district, he is the oldest of four siblings. His family faced a financial crunch as his parents owned a small patch of land and worked hard to feed them. However, he was always determined to continue his studies and do something in life. 

Shubham Sabar scored well in 10th, 12th

After Shubham scored 84 percent in Class 10, his teachers suggested that he complete Classes 11 and 12 At BJB College in Bhubaneswar. He studied on his own for the first year but took up maths and chemistry tuitions in the second, scoring 64 percent in Class 12 board examinations. It was during this time that he decided he wanted to be a doctor, taking up coaching at a centre in Berhampur for NEET. After appearing for his NEET exams, he left for Bengaluru. He worked for three months and managed to save money for his coaching and a part for his MBBS admission. 

Also read: Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth, she then cracked UPSC exam three times, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Shubham Sabar worked as labourer in Bengaluru

Shubham went to Bengaluru to earn money, thinking that with this income he would be able to help his family. He started working as a labourer, however, fate had something else in store for him. One day his teacher from Odisha called and gave the good news that he has successfully cleared NEET. “I couldn’t hold back my tears. I told my parents I’m going to be a doctor. Then I informed my contractor I intended to take back whatever savings I have,” he said as reported by the Indian Express. The next day he returned home after taking leave from the contractor.

Also read: Meet IPS officer, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, who left MBA, later cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., received bravery award for...

Shubham secured 18,212 rank in the Scheduled Tribe category in the NEET exam. On the basis of this, he has now got admission for an MBBS course in MKCG Medical College and Hospital. 

