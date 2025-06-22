19-year-old Mahmood Akram from Chennai stuns the world by speaking 46 languages and writing in over 400 scripts.

At just 19 years old, when most teenagers are deciding what to study or picking up hobbies, Mahmood Akram from Chennai, India, is doing something truly remarkable. He can fluently speak 46 different languages and can read, write, and even type in over 400! His incredible ability has shocked the world and inspired students everywhere. What makes Akram’s story even more special is that he doesn’t come from a big country known for language studies like the US, China, or Japan. He’s from India, and his journey started at home. Mahmood’s father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, is a multilingual man who speaks 16 languages. He passed on this passion for languages to Mahmood at a very young age. Mahmood began learning Tamil and English when he was just 4 years old. To his parents’ surprise, he mastered English in only six days. By the time he was 6, he had already gone beyond his father’s knowledge by understanding ancient Tamil scripts like Vatteluttu, Grantha, and Tamizhi.

But Akram didn’t stop at speaking languages. He taught himself to write and type in many scripts. By the age of 8, he had already learned 50 languages using books and websites like Omniglot, showing a memory and learning ability that some compare to a supercomputer.

At just 8 years old, he set a world record as the youngest bilingual typist. Two years later, at the age of 10, he typed India’s national anthem in 20 languages in under an hour, winning him another world record and the German Young Talent Award.

His language skills opened global doors. After winning a talent competition, Mahmood received a scholarship to study at the Danube International School in Vienna, Austria. Today, he is studying multiple degrees both in India and the UK.

Even though he knows many languages, Mahmood says his favourite will always be Tamil. “It’s my mother tongue and closest to my heart,” he shares. His love for Tamil language and culture keeps him connected to his roots.

Mahmood Akram’s story shows how far passion, dedication, and early encouragement can take someone. He proves that age doesn’t matter when you truly love learning.