Krish Arora's exceptional abilities have earned him a spot in Mensa, a society known for its intellectual stimulation and social connections.

Ten-year-old twin Krish Arora from Hounslow, West London, has been hailed as a genius who thrives in a variety of subjects, including music and mathematics. He just outscored his 'idol,' Albert Einstein, by two points on an IQ test, with an astounding 162. He has gained a place in Mensa, a community renowned for its social connections and intellectual stimulation, thanks to his extraordinary ability.

According to a report by metro.co.uk, Krish’s outstanding achievements extend beyond his IQ score. He will start at the esteemed Queen Elizabeth's School in September after acing all of his eleventh grade tests, including a perfect score in maths.

Krish Arora described the 11-plus exams as “too easy” and expressed his desire for more challenges, noting that primary school was “boring” and that he enjoyed doing algebra instead of the standard curriculum of multiplication and sentence writing.

In addition to his studies, Krish enjoys playing chess and frequently defeats his instructor. Although his parents employed a chess instructor, Krish frequently instructs others. "He usually beats his teacher," his father Nischal revealed. He will shortly begin playing chess in tournaments.

Krish has similarly amazing musical skills. He became proficient at the piano in just two years, earning a grade of 7. In just six months, he finished four grades and was inducted into Trinity College of Music's "hall of fame." In addition to playing from memory, Krish has defeated more experienced competitors in West London music competitions.

Krish enjoys completing crosswords and puzzles in his free time. He’s a fan of the TV show Young Sheldon. Krish has always been involved in mentally engaging hobbies, according to his mother, Mauli Arora. "He was sent home with the entire year's curriculum when he was in year three, and he finished it in a day," mom recalled. His parents were aware of his extraordinary talent early on; according to his mother, "when he was four years old, he sat with me for three hours and finished an entire maths book." When he was four years old, he was performing decimal division.