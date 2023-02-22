MEA Recruitment 2023: Ministry releases vacancies for several posts; check selection process, last date to apply here

Official notification of the number of positions in the ministry has been released by the Ministry of External Affairs. For those who are interested, visit the official website, mea.gov.in, to view the most recent notification and apply online. For details on the ministry of external affairs, including details on how to apply and the pay scale, visit this page.

All of the most recent and upcoming Ministry of External Affairs (Ministry of External Affairs) job notifications are displayed here. Keep in mind that anyone is qualified to apply for the Ministry of External Affairs Vacancy that is currently open. By looking at the table below, you can apply directly through the Ministry of External Affairs Career portal at mea.gov.in.

MEA Recruitment 2023: Method of Selection

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will conduct the written test, interview, skill test, medical test, practical test, and other elements of the MEA Selection Process. Candidates must meet the respective educational requirements and eligibility requirements for MEA Officials.

There will be different selection rounds for each position. For some positions, MEA officials may even take into account merit and professional experience.

MEA Recruitment 2023: Salary details

Depending on the positions, ministry will provide the salary with additional perks. Candidates may review the notification if they are applying for a specific position.

MEA Recruitment 2023: Application Process

Visit the official website at mea.gov.in first.

Select MEA Recruitment/Careers/Job Opportunities Section.

Locate the MEA notification for the posts, and then click the advertisement.

Examine the MEA's official job posting before submitting an application.

The Ministry of External Affairs will let you know which positions are acceptable.

Fill out the online form properly or download the Ministry of External Affairs application form.

Check all of the information you entered on the Ministry of External Affairs application form again.

Finally, send the Ministry of External Affairs application to the provided address or submit it online before the deadline.

MEA Recruitment 2023: Post available and last date to apply

2 Consultants in the Integrated Finance Division: 1 March, 2023

1 Consultant for Multilateral Economic Relations: 9 March, 2023

1 Consultant in Legal & Treaties (L&T) Division: 3 March, 2023

1 Consultant for Consular Passport Visa (CPV) Division: 14 March, 2023