MEA Recruitment 2022: Apply for intern position, get paid Rs 10,000 per month - Important dates, Eligibility

Any young individual looking to work with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) can do so because the MEA has invited applications for 75 Intern Posts. However, the last date to apply for the position is tomorrow, February 15, 2022.

Candidates who are interested in working for the MEA can apply by visiting the official website - internship.mea.gov.in.

The internship will continue for three months - April to June 2022. Any intern can be appointed for a minimum of one month and a maximum of three months.

Notably, the age limit for the application of intern is 25 years.

Important Dates:

- Commencement of Application – February 1, 2022

- Last date of application - February 15, 2022

- Declaration of shortlisted candidates - February 18, 2022

- Interview – February 24, 2022

- Declaration of Selected Candidates - February 28, 2022

- Start of Internship – April 1, 2022

The good part about this internship is that each intern will be paid a sum of Rs 10,000 per month. Notably, interns will be responsible for their stay in Delhi during the period of their internship.

Here's how you can apply for the Internship:

- Visit the official website - http://www.internship.mea.gov.in

- Click on the 'Register' tab appearing on the top right side of the homepage

- Enter all the required details for the registration along with the required documents and submit the application

You will be notified via email if you have been shortlisted for the interview or not.