MCQs Based Term 1 Boards Class 12 Maths: Exam Preparation Strategy Recommended by Teachers

CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 12 Maths For Term 1 Board Exams is recommended to gain real-time exam confidence & to properly decode the exam pattern

Time is running out – only a few weeks are left for the Term 1 examinations.

Students can now focus on final tips on ramping up their preparation before the Term 1 examinations.Here are few tips for class 12 Maths to ensure that you are able to maximize your scores.

1. Prepare a Unit-wise Weightage PlanFor Mathematics, comprehension and practice is key.

However, for exam-oriented preparation, you need to create and stick to a unit-wise weightage plan.For Mathematics, Calculus has a weightage of 17 marks, Algebra has a weightage of 10 marks, Relations and Functions has a weightage of 8 marks, and Linear Programming has a weightage of 5 marks.Going by the unit wise weightage, Calculus is one topic that students cannot miss in any case.In Calculus, students need to understand continuity and differentiability, derivative of composite functions, chain rule, derivative of inverse trigonometric functions and so on.They also need to focus on applications of derivatives, increasing/decreasing functions, tangents and normal, maxima and minima.In Algebra, you need to focus on Matrices and Determinants, especially on transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skew symmetric matrices, operation on matrices, simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication, minors, co-factors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle, adjoint and inverse of a square matrix, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables using inverse of a matrix.In Relations and Functions, you need to focus on reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations.Linear Programming has the least weightage but it can be a highly scoring topic, you just need to cover constraints, objective function, optimization, feasible and infeasible regions (bounded), feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).Students need to prepare a study plan that incorporates the weightage and also factors in their own strengths and weaknesses.2. Daily Time Schedule for Each ChapterGetting high scores in mathematics is a function of subject knowledge, discipline and practice.Crafting a daily time schedule and enforcing it ensures discipline and consistency.Since Calculus is the topic with the maximum weightage, you should devote at least 2 hours every day in the run up to the exam, till the time you finish your syllabus and revision.Algebra and Relations and Functions can be covered by devoting an hour a day till syllabus completion. Finally, Linear Programming can be wrapped up in relatively lesser time, depending on your speed.You should also keep some provision for buffer just in case you need some additional topic for any difficult topic.3. Practicing with MCQ Question BankFor Mathematics, getting an MCQ examination can be tricky, where there are chances of more than one answer appearing to be the best fit.Hence you need to not just understand the subject but be also aware of the answering strategies.Practicing with MCQ based question bank ensures students remain updated about MCQ answering strategies and get enough practice to develop speed and consistency.4. Thorough Preparation with NCERT TextbooksPeople think that for MCQ examinations, you do not need to read the NCERT books.Make sure to fully read the topics on Calculus and Algebra, the topics with the highest weightage.You should also go through the other topics, if you have time.Reading the NCERT textbooks will ensure that you have full coverage of the syllabus and any important topic that could be a potential MCQ question is not missed.5. Solve Sample PapersTo gain confidence in attempting MCQs in Term 1, you need to prepare extensively with sample papers.Sample question papers ensure students are able to assess their performance, understand frequently asked questions and also understand the different type of questions that can arise from a particular topic.With only few weeks left, students can use the above tips to accelerate their preparation and go into full exam preparation mode.Since time is limited, you need to optimize not just to cover the syllabus but also to develop skills to solve MCQs successfully.By following the strategies listed above, students can surely set themselves up for success in the Term 1 examinations.Cognitive Exam Tools To Learn Faster & Retain Longer: - CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 12 Maths For Term 1 Board Exams is recommended to gain real-time exam confidence and to properly decode the exam pattern. We need to look out for cognitive exam preparation tools to get exam-ready concept learning. For example, one-pager revision notes for each chapter, mind maps for quick-learning, video-based learning to learn faster & retain longer. Exam-time tips & tricks to solve problems faster will be a proven strategy to go with.Most Likely MCQs QuestionsLook at current, as there is the absence of all these study stuffs in a single book, Oswaal CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 12 Maths For Term 1 Board Exams is recommended as the book contains all the cognitive exam tools discussed above along with most likely MCQs reframed from PYQs, all official semester-1 exam-oriented study stuff.If you want to practice Chapter-wise Topic-wise for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, you may go with Oswaal CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 12 Maths For Term 1 Board Exams. Here’s the recommended link for Oswaal CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 12 Maths for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3GzA6wwOswaal CBSE MCQs Sample Papers Class 12 All Subjects for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3GzA6ww -Brand Desk Content