MCC postpones NEET PG 2022 Counselling to include more seats, likely to be held in third week of September

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has postponed the NEET PG 2022 Counselling that was scheduled to begin on September 1, 2022. MCC released an official notice on the official website - www.mcc.nic.in and informed the candidates about the postponement. MCC will announce the new dates soon.

MCC rescheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate NEET PG 2022 Counselling to include more seats for the benefit of the candidates.

The first round of registration for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling was scheduled to begin on September 1, 2022.

The official notice reads, "National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022."

The tentative schedule of NEET PG Counselling, 2022 is being rescheduled. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest schedule, the Notice read. The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not interfere with NEET PG 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students' life in jeopardy.

The matter was mentioned in a petition, which challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations not to release the answer key and question paper for NEET PG 2022. The plea has alleged serious discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared on the test.