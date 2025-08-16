'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Fourth Namma Metro Yellow Line to start..., more details

After Trump-Putin meet, Ukrainian President Zelensky issues BIG statement, says 'ready for constructive...', is set to visit US on...

From Akshay Kumar to Sumedh Mudgalkar: Stars who played Lord Krishna on screen with grace

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details

Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'

Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get...

From Rs 15000 crore Antilia to Private Jets: 8 expensive assets owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Discover 8 most expensive things owned by Ambanis in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for round two counselling can do so on the official website.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details
MCC will start the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025.

TRENDING NOW

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for round two counselling can do so on the official website of the MCC, by clicking on the direct link at mcc.nic.in. According to MCC, the last date to apply for the second round of counselling is August 26, 2025. Candidates can file the process from the start day on August 22 and till the end date on August 26, 2025, at and choice locking facility will start on August 26 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm.

    The process of seat allotment will start from August 27 to August 28, 2025 and the seat allotment for Round 2 result will be released on August 29, 2025. Candidates are expected to report to their allotted colleges and complete the necessary procedures from August 30, and it will end on September 5, 2025. The institutes will then check the data of joined candidates. This verification will be done from September 6 to September 8, 2025.

    A candidate can apply to NEET-UG Counselling application/registration only once through a filled application form. However, if a candidate is found to have applied or registered more than once then their candidature will be cancelled from NEET-UG Counselling allotment process and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

    How to apply for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2

    Candidates can apply for the counselling round 2 after following these steps given below.

    -Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    -Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

    -On the new page, candidates can find the registration link

    -Candidates can then register themselves and log in the account.

    -Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    -Submit and download the confirmation page.

    -Keep a hard copy of the page for future use.

    READ MORE: Meet man, a cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first attempt, he is from..., his success mantra is….

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Education: Pros and Pedagogical Cons
    How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Education: Pros and Pedagogical C
    What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Know its benefits and how to apply
    What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Know its benefits and how to apply
    Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far
    Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead
    'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
    Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup
    Big GST relief: Two-slab tax to replace current 5–28% rates, Finance Ministry says, 'reduction of taxes on...'
    Big GST relief: Two-slab tax to replace current 5–28% rates
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
    From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE