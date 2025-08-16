MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for round two counselling can do so on the official website.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for round two counselling can do so on the official website of the MCC, by clicking on the direct link at mcc.nic.in. According to MCC, the last date to apply for the second round of counselling is August 26, 2025. Candidates can file the process from the start day on August 22 and till the end date on August 26, 2025, at and choice locking facility will start on August 26 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm.

The process of seat allotment will start from August 27 to August 28, 2025 and the seat allotment for Round 2 result will be released on August 29, 2025. Candidates are expected to report to their allotted colleges and complete the necessary procedures from August 30, and it will end on September 5, 2025. The institutes will then check the data of joined candidates. This verification will be done from September 6 to September 8, 2025.

A candidate can apply to NEET-UG Counselling application/registration only once through a filled application form. However, if a candidate is found to have applied or registered more than once then their candidature will be cancelled from NEET-UG Counselling allotment process and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

How to apply for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2

Candidates can apply for the counselling round 2 after following these steps given below.

-Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

-Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

-On the new page, candidates can find the registration link

-Candidates can then register themselves and log in the account.

-Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

-Submit and download the confirmation page.

-Keep a hard copy of the page for future use.



READ MORE: Meet man, a cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first attempt, he is from..., his success mantra is….