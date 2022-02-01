MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment result - Check latest updates

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 latest updates: The Round 1 merit list for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 was supposed to be released today (February 1) by MCC on its official website mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the provisional merit list for round 1 seat allotment was released by MCC.

MCC said in a circular for the provisional result that “Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 AM of 1st February, 2022” via email on the id mccresultquery@gmail.com.”

The Round 1 provisional list had earlier been released by the MCC on January 27 but the agency took the results off due to a matter in the Madras High Court. It said the earlier result may be treated as void as it withdrew it from the official website.

Once MCC releases the final allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1, aspirants can check the result with the help of this step-by-step guide. The final merit list for Round 1 should be out by tomorrow.