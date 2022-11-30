Search icon
MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop-up round NRI list OUT at mcc.nic.in: Details here

MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop-up round NRI list has been released at mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

MCC NEET UG 2022 counselling NRI list has been released | Photo: PTI

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop-up round NRI list at the official website-- mcc.nic.in. A total of 190 candidates are eligible to appear for the mop-up round. 

The last date to apply for the mop-up round is December 2. The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities of Institutes can be done from December 3 to December 4, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be done from December 5 to December 6.

The NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on December 7 and candidates can report to the colleges or institutes from December 8 to December 12. Also, the Committee has released the vacant seats for mop-up round for candidates who want to apply for the same. State counselling for UG courses for mop-up round will start on December 6 and will close on December 13. 

