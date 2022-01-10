NEET PG 2021 Latest Update: Counselling schedule RELEASED – Check major dates here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the agency that conducts counselling for NEET, has released the detailed schedule for NEET PG counselling 2021 on the official website. The NEET UG counselling 2021 schedule is also expected to be released soon.

This comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that NEET Counselling will begin on January 12. As per the schedule out on the official website mcc.nic.in, MCC will begin conducting NEET PG counselling from January 12 and conclude round 1 on January 17. NEET PG candidates will need to confirm their choices of colleges after registration. This has to be done by January 17. The colleges will verify candidate on January 18-19, followed by seat allotment process on January 2021 and its result announced for candidates on January 22.

For round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021, the registration will begin on February 3 and conclude on February 7 while registration for round 3 of PG Counselling will be done from February 24 to February 28.

As per MCC’s earlier announcement, counselling for both UG and PG medical and dental seats will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

AIQ NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates will have to upload some documents at the time of registration. They will need original copies during the admission process.