MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, reporting from October 24 to November 1; Check details inside

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the reporting schedule for candidates who have secured seats in Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Students who received their seat allotment in this round can now check their results and reporting details on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in

According to the schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to their respective allotted medical or dental colleges between October 24 and November 1, 2025. Candidates must complete their admission formalities within this period to confirm their seats. Those failing to report by the last date risk forfeiting their allotted seat.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can easily download their Round 3 final seat allotment result by following these steps:

Go to the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Final Allotment Result – NEET UG 2025 Round 3’. The seat allotment list will appear on your screen. Download and save the PDF for reference.

After checking the result, candidates should log in to their dashboard to download the allotment letter, which must be carried during reporting and document verification at the allotted institute.

Documents Required for Admission Reporting

Candidates who have been allotted seats must carry original documents along with photocopies for verification. The required documents include:

NEET UG 2025 Rank Card NEET UG Admit Card Allotment Letter (Round 3) Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates Birth Certificate Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable) Valid Government ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.) Passport-size Photographs Any other relevant documents as specified by the college

Important Note for Candidates

Students are advised to reach their allotted colleges within the stipulated timeline to avoid any last-minute issues. They should also double-check all documents before visiting to ensure a smooth verification process. With Round 3 underway, the NEET UG 2025 counselling process is approaching its final stages, paving the way for thousands of medical aspirants to begin their academic journey in top medical colleges across India.