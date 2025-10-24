Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...
MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, reporting from October 24 to November 1; Check details inside
World’s fastest bullet train CR450 begins trial run in THIS country, reaches record 453 km/h speed; Check route, travel time and more
Karan Johar has epic reply to Manish Malhotra's complain: 'I have seen your...'
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's pollution crisis deepens with overall AQI at 293, IMD predicts rain on..., check full forecast here
Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here
PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, here's all you need to know
Hyderabad-Bengaluru private bus catches fire after bike collision, at least 20 passengers feared dead
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi set to kickstart poll campaign from Samastipur today
Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'
EDUCATION
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced reporting dates for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3. Candidates must report to the allotted colleges between October 24 and November 1, 2025, with the required documents for verification and admission. Results are available on mcc.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the reporting schedule for candidates who have secured seats in Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Students who received their seat allotment in this round can now check their results and reporting details on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in
According to the schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to their respective allotted medical or dental colleges between October 24 and November 1, 2025. Candidates must complete their admission formalities within this period to confirm their seats. Those failing to report by the last date risk forfeiting their allotted seat.
Candidates can easily download their Round 3 final seat allotment result by following these steps:
After checking the result, candidates should log in to their dashboard to download the allotment letter, which must be carried during reporting and document verification at the allotted institute.
Candidates who have been allotted seats must carry original documents along with photocopies for verification. The required documents include:
NEET UG 2025 Rank Card
NEET UG Admit Card
Allotment Letter (Round 3)
Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates
Birth Certificate
Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)
Valid Government ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)
Passport-size Photographs
Any other relevant documents as specified by the college
Students are advised to reach their allotted colleges within the stipulated timeline to avoid any last-minute issues. They should also double-check all documents before visiting to ensure a smooth verification process. With Round 3 underway, the NEET UG 2025 counselling process is approaching its final stages, paving the way for thousands of medical aspirants to begin their academic journey in top medical colleges across India.