MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Revised round 3 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

EDUCATION
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025, including important dates for choice filling, locking, and seat allotment. Candidates must complete their choice filling by October 16, with results announced on October 18. Check details inside.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule for the NEET UG Counselling for Round 3, giving candidates the opportunity to complete the remaining steps in their medical admission process. The official updates are available on the MCC's website, mcc.nic.in, and candidates are advised to check regularly for any new developments.
As per the revised schedule, the choice filling process for Round 3 is currently in progress and will close on October 16, 2025. Candidates must ensure they complete this step before the deadline. Following this, the choice locking will be available on the same day, from 4 PM to 11:55 PM. This is a crucial step, as once candidates lock their choices, they cannot make any further modifications.
The seat allotment process for Round 3 will take place on October 17-18, 2025, and the allotment result will be published on October 18, 2025. Candidates who are allotted a seat must physically report to the allotted college between October 19 and October 27, 2025 for document verification and confirmation. The institutes will conduct data verification from October 28-29, 2025.
Once the seat allotment result is released, candidates will need to confirm their seat by paying the required fees and reporting to the allotted college within the designated period. Along with the payment, they must carry essential documents such as their NEET UG scorecard, allotment letter, and government-issued identity proof.
In case the seat allotted does not meet your preference, candidates have the option to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling, depending on their eligibility and availability of seats.
To participate in the counselling process, follow these simple steps:
Candidates must ensure they are aware of all the deadlines and keep their documents in order. For any further updates, regularly check the official website. Following these guidelines will help streamline the counselling process and ensure timely admission into medical institutions.