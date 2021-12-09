MCC NEET Counselling 2021: Seat quota, cut off percentile, last year cut-offs, documents required

NEET Counselling 2021 latest updates: The counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is expected to begin soon. The NEET 2021 counselling will pave way for medical aspirants to take admission in undergraduate medical courses across the country. The details related to NEET 2021 counselling will soon be published on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

It may be recalled that NEET 2021 entrance exam was held on September 12 and the results were released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1. Here are some important things which NEET 2021 medical aspirants must know efore applying for medical admissions:

NEET 2021: Cut off percentile

Candidates of general category candidates must secure at least 50 percentile marks to clear NEET 2021. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates need to score 45 percentile.

NEET 2021 counselling: Central and state quota

It is to be noted that the candidates who have qualified in NEET 2021 entrance exam are eligible for admission to state quota seats or All India Quota (AIQ) in both government and private colleges. A total of 15% of total medical and dental seats will be offered under AIQ, the remainign 85% will be under the state quota.

NEET 2021 counselling: Documents required

The marks needed to get admissions in medical colleges across the country is in the range of 138 to 720. The candidates need to keep following docusment sready:

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

NEET 2021 counselling: 2020 cut offs

The top medical colleges for NEET-UG admission release their opening and closing rank every year. Here are the cut offs for top medical colleges in the last five years.

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi: 90

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi: 163

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi: 324

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi: 571

Government Medical College, Chandigarh: 776

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai: 457

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow: 1800

Stanley Medical College, Chennai: 5253

Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Insitute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak: 6573

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai: 2828