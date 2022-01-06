MCC NEET counselling 2021 date, new policy, Supreme Court case - Latest updates students must know

Lakhs of students from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the announcement of NEET counselling 2021 date for months. The NEET undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) counselling is expected to begin in January itself. On Thursday (January 6), the Supreme Court reserved the verdict on the court case that had been behind the delay. The SC said, “NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest.”

The matter regarding to Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota related to NEET-PG counselling. A special bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna heard the matter after agreeing to centre’s appeal for an urgent hearing.

Initially scheduled to begin on October 25 for 50% AIQ seats, NEET PG counselling was postponed by the MCC. MCC had said, “All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”

Earlier on January 5, the SC Bench heard the petitioner’s arguments urging that the new changes should be implemented from next year and not this year itself. The lawyers argued that the new reservation policy was brought in after exam notification had been released.

With the Supreme Court having reserved its verdict, the NEET PG Counselling 2021 is expected to begin soon once the matter is closed.

Students must also note that the MCC has made some revisions in NEET PG and NEET UG counselling. These changes will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic year and include conducting counselling in four rounds and changes to the seat upgradation process.

As per MCC, counselling for both UG and PG medical and dental seats will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Candidates must keep their documents handy as NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule is reportedly expected to be soon uploaded on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.