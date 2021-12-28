MCC NEET counselling 2021 date, documents required, new policy - Latest updates students must know

As lakhs of students across India are waiting for the announcement of NEET counselling 2021 date, it is expected that the NEET undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) counselling is expected to begin in January, 2022.

On December 10, a statement was issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) saying that a matter regarding the 27% reservation to OBC and 10% to EWS students in AIQ medical seats is pending in the SC and the apex court will hear this matter on January 6, 2022. It is expected that NEET counselling 2021 would begin after the SC's judgment on the case.

“All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” reads the MCC statement.

“Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, “the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022” This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority,” it added.

It is to be noted that the MCC has also made some changes to NEET PG and NEET UG counselling and according to the MCC these changes will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic year. The changes implemented by MCC include conducting counselling in four rounds and changes to the seat upgradation process.

The MCC has announced that for both UG and PG medical and dental seats, the counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

AIQ NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates will have to upload some documents t the time of registration and carry original copies during the admission process.

- NEET 2021 admit card

- Copy of online application form

- NEET marks sheet

- Nationality certificate

- HSC (Class 12) marks sheet

- SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof

- Aadhar Card