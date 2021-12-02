MCC NEET Counselling 2021: BHU, DU, AMU, All India Quota admissions - Latest updates students must know

MCC NEET Counselling 2021 latest updates: As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country are waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling date, it is learnt that Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) would soon release the date for NEET 2021 counseeling.

It is to be noted that admission to medical courses at Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, AIIMS and other central universities is completed through counselling conducted by MCC. Notably, the MCC also conducts NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats of state-run medical colleges.

According to sources, MCC would soon start NEET 2021 counselling at mcc.nic.in. Before the start of the NEET 2021 counselling here are few important points which every candidates shoudl know:

- All India quota seats include MBBS, BDS seats in state-run medical colleges given in the central pool (15 per cent) and seats at central, deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER institutions and AFMC seats. “Participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats,” the MCC said.

- Admission to all MBBS and BDS seats at AMU, BHU and other central universities will be through MCC counselling. In AMU, 50 per sent seats are reserved for students who comleted Class 12 from AMU schools and rest of the seats are open to all NEET qualified candidates.

- AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) institutes are also using NEET as the entrance test for UG admissions. The counselling for 100 per cent seats at these institutions is conducted by MCC.

- MCC also conducts counselling for 100 per cent seats at Banaras Hindu University.

- MCC also conducts counselling for all seats of the Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and for Insured Persons (IP) quota seats of the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

- Jamia Millia Islamia reserves three BDS seats for their students.

- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (IP University) contributes 15 per cent seats towards AIQ.