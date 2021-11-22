MCC NEET 2021 counselling date, admission process, registration fee, documents, seats reservation - Latest updates

NEET 2021 counselling latest updates: As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country are waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling date, it is expected that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) would soon make an official announcement in this regard. It is to be noted that the MCC will conduct NEET 2021 counselling at different places across India.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the NEET 2021 entrance exam result on its official website nta.neet.nic. Sources said that the MCC would soon start NEET 2021 counselling.

The MCC recentlt released a notice asking UG medical aspirants to BEWARE of fake agents or allotment letters issued in their name. MCC has said that they don't send allotment letters to the candidates directly and if a candidate is selected, they will have to download their provisional allotment letter from the MCC website - www.mcc.nic.in.

It is to be noted that candidates who have secured above the NEET 2021 cut-off can register online at mcc.nic.in for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

NEET 2021 Counselling Date

The MCC is yet to make any official announcement in this regard but it is likely that the MCC would soon release the NEET 2021 counselling date.

NEET 2021 Admission

Candidates are required to report to the designated college within the allotted time after completing NEET 2021 online counselling. The candidates must visit the college with the downloaded allocation letter. Candidates are required to provide the essential papers in their original form as well as one set of photocopies.

NEET 2021 counselling fees

Candidates have to register themselves by entering the personal, contact, academic, NEET score and other details. They also need to pay the NEET counselling fee. Candidate will be required to pay two kinds of fees, the registration fee (non-refundable) and the security fee (refundable).

How to register for NEET 2021 counselling

- Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in

- Select counselling

- Click on ‘New registration’ link

- Enter details

- Pay NEET counselling registration fee

-Verify all the details carefully

- Submit the form

Documents required for NEET Counselling 2021

- NEET admit card 2021

- NEET result 2021 or rank letter

- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

- Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof

- 6-8 passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2020 application form)

- Caste Certificate (if applicable)

- Disability Certificate (if applicable)

- Provisional allotment letter

Seat Reservations

A seat allocation list will be generated on the basis of the candidate’s AIR rank and the selections filled out by them.