MCC NEET 2021 counselling: Registration fee, how to apply, documents required, seats reservation - Latest updates

NEET 2021 counselling latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already relased the NEET 2021 entrance exam result on its official website nta.neet.nic and it is expected that NEET 2021 counselling would begin soon. The NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

It may be recalled that the MCC had published a notice shortly after the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam result. The notice published on MCC's official website mcc.nic.in says, "Online Counselling will be available soon”.

Candidates who have secured above the NEET 2021 cut-off can register online at mcc.nic.in for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. These seats are available for different undergraduate medical and allied courses across India.

Candidates need to register for NEET 2021 counselling and they have to provide details and pay registration fee. Before going for NEET 2021 counselling process, candidates must read all the necessary information including fees for registration, number of rounds, top colleges, refund policy etc.

NEET 2021 counselling fees

As part of the NEET counselling registration, candidates have to register themselves by entering the personal, contact, academic, NEET score and other details. They also need to pay the NEET counselling fee. Candidate will be required to pay two kinds of fees, the registration fee (non-refundable) and the security fee (refundable).

How to register for NEET 2021 counselling

- Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in

- Select counselling

- Click on ‘New registration’ link

- Enter details

- Pay NEET counselling registration fee

-Verify all the details carefully

- Submit the form

Documents required for NEET Counselling 2021

- NEET admit card 2021

- NEET result 2021 or rank letter

- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

- Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof

- 6-8 passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2020 application form)

- Caste Certificate (if applicable)

- Disability Certificate (if applicable)

- Provisional allotment letter

Seat Reservations

The MCC will generate a seat allocation list on the basis of the AIR rank of the candidate and the selections filled out by them.