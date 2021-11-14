MCC NEET 2021 counselling: How to fill course, seat matrix, college choices, documents required

NEET 2021 counselling: 1As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country are waiting eagerly for the start of NEET 2021 counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to conduct NEET 2021 counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS seats under the 15% all India quota very soon.

It is to be noted that candidates will have to register for MCC counselling at mcc.nic.in. After registration for NEET 2021 counselling, the candidates will have the option to fill in the choice of subjects and institutions or colleges as per their preference. Notably, the MCC has put no restriction for filling up number of choices.

MCC is yet to make any official announcement regarding NEET 2021 counselling dates but the dates will be posted on MCC's official website once released. Candidates must know that MCC will also release the NEET 2021 seat matrix, information brochure and other relevant counselling details on its official website.

The allotment of seats will be done through MCC NEET counselling on the basis of the choices filled by the students and the availability of seats.

Documents required for NEET 2021 counselling

Candidates will have to carry the following documents during the NEET counselling process:

- NEET Admit Card

- NEET UG scorecard

- Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

- Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

- ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

- Eight passport size photographs

- Provisional Allotment Letter

- Caste Certificate (if mentioned)

- PwD Certificate (if mentioned)