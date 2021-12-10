MCC NEET 2021 counselling date: Big update students need to know

It has been more than one month since the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result was declared. While students are waiting for the counselling and admission process of NEET 2021, it has now been known that the students will have to wait for another month before the process begins.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), in its first-ever official statement, has clarified the same. MCC has informed students that the counselling for NEET 2021 will be delayed amid the ongoing case in Supreme Court.

The statement read, "All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum dated 30.07.2021 is under challenge before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India," the MCC said in an official notice. The hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022. This is for information to candidates"

For the unversed, the Supreme Court is currently evaluating how viable is to keep the Rs 8 lakh limit of the EWS quota for medical college admissions. The case will next be heard on January 6, 2022.

The EWS category seats are secured for those whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh. If the EWS quota is modified, this will also change the number of candidates who will be qualified to benefit from the quota and affect college admissions.