MCC NEET 2019: Registrations for round two counselling to begin from July 9, check @medicalcounseling.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open up registrations for the second round of counselling for candidates who qualified for National Eligibility Entrance Test(NEET) on June 9. Interested candidates can register on the official website- medicalcounseling.nic.in.

The NEET Medical Result 2019 was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5 June.

The registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of counselling started from 19 June and ended on 26 June.

The result for the second round of counselling will be released on 15 July

A total of 1410755 students appeared for the examination out of which 797042 cleared the examination.

The male count stood at 351278 and the female count stood at 445761.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the NEET 2019 examination and Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana came out on top among female toppers.

The minimum mark list that was considered for the NEET 2019 merit list

1 General category candidates- 50 percentile

2 Pwd candidates- 45 percentile

3 SC/ST category candidates- 40 percentile

The NEET counselling schedule will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the result of NEET 2018 is declared.

In 2018, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.

Those who wish to take admission in the college of their choice will have to lock their seat by submitting a fee and also verify their documents.

Candidates who are not happy with the seat allotted to them can wait for the third round of counselling.

NEET exam is conducted so that candidates can secure their admission to medical colleges across the country for MBBS AND BDS courses.