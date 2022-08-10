NEET PG 2022 couselling schedule for 50% AIQ, registration to begin from September 1

NEET PG 2022| Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) counselling schedule has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). MCC will hold the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to 50 per cent of all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats.

The MCC NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

According to the NEET PG counselling 2022 dates, the registration and fee payment of the first round of MCC NEET PG counselling will be held between September 1 and September 4. The choice-filling and locking will start on September 2 and continue till September 5.

The NEET PG 2022 seat allotment process will be held on September 6-7 and the result of the seat allotment process will be declared on September 8. Students who are allotted a seat in the first counselling will have to report to the allotted institute between September 9 and September 13.

The registration for the 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start on September 19, while the registration process for the mop-up round will begin on October 6. The counselling process for state NEET PG quota seats will be held by respective state medical counselling committees.

