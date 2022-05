File photo

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is expected to release MBOSE SSLC Results 2022 soon. As per media reports, MBOSE Results 2022 is expected to be declared by the end of May 2022 and the evaluation process for the 10th exams has been completed. Once released MBOSE SSLC Results 2022 will be declared through the official website mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE Meghalaya class 10th Exams were conducted from March 24, 2022 to April 6, 2022.