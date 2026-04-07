MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Out: Check Meghalaya Class 10 result at megresults.nic.in; Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

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EDUCATION
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: A total of 86.84 per cent of students passed the exam, of the total of 48,623 candidates who appeared for the exam. Students can check their results on the board's official website, megresults.nic.in.
Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Students who appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 can now check and download their scorecard, as the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has finally declared the much-awaited results. The examinations for Class 10 or SSLC were conducted from January 30 to February 11. Students are required to check their results on the board's official website, megresults.nic.in. A total of 86.84 per cent of students passed the exam, of the total of 48,623 candidates who appeared for the exam.
To pass the MBOSE SSLC 2026 examination, students are required to score at least 30% marks in each subject and achieve a minimum overall aggregate of 33%.
The Regular-1 category topped the charts with a 93.30% pass rate in the MBOSE SSLC exam 2026. This group also saw 23,358 students clear all six subjects, the highest number. Interestingly, males in this category performed slightly better than females, with a pass rate of 93.97% compared to 92.84%, according to reports.