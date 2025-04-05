MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: This year, as many as 63,682 students (29,862 regular 1,15,912 regular 2,1748 nonregular, 1430 private, 14710 compartment, and 20 improvement) appeared.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th exam. Students can now check their marks on official websites, mbose.in mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in

This year, as many as 63,682 students (29,862 regular 1,15,912 regular 2,1748 nonregular, 1430 private, 14710 compartment, and 20 improvement) appeared. Of them, 55473 students passed (28331 regular 1, 13683 regular 2, 855 non-regular, 971 private, 11617 compartment, and 16 improvement), taking the overall pass percentage to 87.10 percent.

“Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC, MBOSE examinations. May this first leap to your future motivate you to strive for greater things. This year’s result, touching 87.10 % pass percentage is a path breaking result, exceeding the record of the results of the past years which have been hovering in the 50% range. I also extend my heartiest congratulations’ to all the 341 schools who achieved 100% pass percentage,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on X.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Websites to check results

mbose.in

mboseresults.in and

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC 10th result 2025: Meghalaya Board class 10th topper list

Rank 1: Leisha Agarwal; 582 marks

Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh: 582 marks

Rank 2: Evanshan Nongrum; 578 marks

Pori Panday; 578 marks

Rank 3: Anushmita Choudhury; 576 marks

Sourav Pandey: 576 marks

Eulogemene Rilin L Suting: 576 marks

District-wise toppers list