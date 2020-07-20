MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Class 10 results declared @megresults.nic.in; check here

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has released the Class 10 exam results or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results on Monday (i.e. July 20)Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website - mbose.in.

In view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation prevailing in the country, the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam results this year would not be displayed on the MBOSE office in Tura/Shillong or even in the various examination centers.

Other websites where the exam results can be accessed are-- megresults.nic.in, results.shiksha.

Steps to check the MBOSE SSLC result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website - megresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'MBOSE SSLC result 2020.'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like the roll number, application number, etc.

Step 4. Click on Submit

Step 5. The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.