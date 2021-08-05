MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Meghalaya Board to declare class 10 SSLC result shortly at megresults.nic.in –Direct link

MBOSE Class 10, 12 result 2021: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2021 today (August 5, 2021) at 11am. Meghalaya 10th result date and time was confirmed by the Board. MBOSE SSLC Result 2021 will be available online on megresults.nic.in and mbose.in soon. The mark sheet of MBOSE Results 2021 will be provided by the schools in due course. Earlier, MBOSE had released the HSSLC result for Science and Commerce streams. Here is a step-by-step guide to download Meghalaya 10th Arts Result online.

“The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively. The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the official notice reads.

Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

megresults.nic.in

results.shiksha

exametc.com

MBOSE SSLC result 2021 can be check via SMS also -

MG10<space>roll number and send it to 58888.

MBOSE10<space>roll number and send it to 56263

Meghalaya board SSLC result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Select SSLC result

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other required details

Step 5: SSLC result for the year 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a hard copy for future reference.