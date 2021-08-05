MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Meghalaya Board class 10 SSLC result DECLARED, 52.91% Pass –Direct link to check online

Headlines

Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Sonia Gandhi asks 'how many years' amid Women's Reservation Bill debate

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

Women's Reservation Bill: INDIA Bloc to meet ahead of discussion on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill in Lok Sabha

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

Women's Reservation Bill: INDIA Bloc to meet ahead of discussion on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill in Lok Sabha

10 benefits of eating soaked almonds daily

Batters with highest strike rate in ODI cricket history

Fastest bowlers in ODI cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

The Vaccine War actress Raima Sen opens up about nepotism, says 'there is no such thing'

HomeEducation

Education

MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Meghalaya Board class 10 SSLC result DECLARED, 52.91% Pass –Direct link to check online

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2021 today (August 5, 2021) at 11am.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MBOSE Class 10, 12 result 2021: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2021 today (August 5, 2021) at 11am. Meghalaya 10th result date and time was confirmed by the Board. MBOSE SSLC Result 2021 is available online on megresults.nic.in and mbose.in soon. The mark sheet of MBOSE Results 2021 will be provided by the schools in due course. Here is a step-by-step guide to download Meghalaya 10th Arts Result online. 

A total of 64,269 students had registered for the MBOSE exam, out of which 34,003 have passed. This year pass percentage is 52.91%.Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

megresults.nic.inresults.shiksha

exametc.comMBOSE SSLC result 2021 can be check via SMS also -MG10<space>roll number and send it to 58888.MBOSE10<space>roll number and send it to 56263Meghalaya board SSLC result 2021: How to checkStep 1: Visit the official website, mbose.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.Step 3: Select SSLC resultStep 4: Enter the registration number and other required detailsStep 5: SSLC result for the year 2021 will appear on the screenStep 6: Download the result and take a hard copy for future reference.“The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively. The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the official notice reads.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Big relief for cricketer Mohammed Shami as court grants bail in estranged wife's case, check details

Ganapath: Tiger Shroff looks fierce, flaunts his shredded body in new poster of film, fans say ‘this is fire’

Ganapath: Kriti Sanon is 'ready to kill' as Jassi in her first look from Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film

London metro goes desi: Man's impromptu dance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' stuns commuters, watch

Going for fish pedicure? Here's why you should think twice before getting it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE