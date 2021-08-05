MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2021: Meghalaya Board to declare class 10, 12 results TODAY at megresults.nic.in –Direct link

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to declare Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021. MBOSE Class 10, 12 results will be declared today – August 5, 2021. Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts result date and time was confirmed by the Board. MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 will be available online on megresults.nic.in and mbose.in soon. Here is a step-by-step guide to download Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result online.

“The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively. The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the official notice reads.

Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

megresults.nic.in

results.shiksha

exametc.com

While the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country, the Meghalaya state government managed to conduct the HSSLC class 12 examinations. The Meghalaya state government conducted the exams even after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 examinations, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Meghalaya Board followed all the COVID-19 protocols while conducting the exams.

As per media reports, this year more than 60,000 students have appeared for the HSSLC and SSLC examinations. The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021.

Meghalaya Board results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Select HSSLC/ SSLC result

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other required details

Step 5: HSSLC/SSLC result for the year 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a hard copy for future reference.