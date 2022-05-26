MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022: Meghalaya Board class 12 result to be declared TODAY at megreuslts.nic.in, mbose.in

File photo

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) to release MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022 soon. As per reports, MBOSE Results 2022 for HSSLC or Class 12 will be declared today (May 26, 2022). Once released, MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022 will be declared through the official website mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Nearly, 30,000 students appeared in the Meghalaya board HSSLC exams 2022.

MBOSE Meghalaya class 12th Exams were held between March and April. Whereas, MBOSE Meghalaya class 10th Exams were conducted from March 24, 2022 to April 6, 2022.

Candidates should note that the Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Arts stream result and MBOSE SSLC results 2022 will be declared in June.

Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

megresults.nic.in

mbose.in

results.shiksha

exametc.com

Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Click on the 'HSSLC result' link

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other required details

Step 5: HSSLC result for the year 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a hard copy for future reference.